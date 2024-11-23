Hafslund And Byk Gulden Settle Dispute

Hafslund Nycomed of Norway and German company Byk Gulden have resolved their longstanding dispute concerning marketing rights in certain European markets to contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging originating from Hafslund Nycomed's US subsidiary, Nycomed Salutar.

Byk Gulden has renounced all rights to these products, against payment of an undisclosed sum. Also, Byk Gulden will return to Hafslund Nycomed all rights to S-095, an MRI product for liver imaging.

Meantime, in Spain, Hafslund Nycomed is to sell the therapeutics and over-the-counter business of its Spanish subsidiary, Nycomed Leo, to Elmuquimica, a subsidiary of Byk Gulden.