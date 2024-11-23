Hageda Joins Phoenix Pharma Wholesale

German drug wholesaler Hageda AG is to be absorbed entirely within the Phoenix drug wholesale operation run by Adolf Merckle, which has held a majority stake in Hageda since June this year. Merckle has a 30% share of the German drug wholesaler market through the Phoenix grouping.

Hageda reported a loss of 14.7 million Deutschemarks ($9.2 million) in 1993 plus a 1992 loss which brought the total carried forward to 25 million marks.

The Phoenix group now consists of Reichelt AG (20.2%), Otto Stump AG (15.8%), Ferd Schulze GmbH (44.2%) Hageda (12.4%) and Stumpf (7.4%). Merckle has a share of over 25% in all these companies. Each company is set to report higher sales in 1994, but Phoenix is not obliged to publish accounts; its sales are thought to be some 7 billion marks and it is said to be profitable.