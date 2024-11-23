Hageda Joins Phoenix Pharma Wholesale

German drug wholesaler Hageda AG is to be absorbed entirely within the Phoenix drug wholesale operation run by Adolf Merckle, which has held a majority stake in Hageda since June this year. Merckle has a 30% share of the German drug wholesaler market through the Phoenix grouping.
Hageda reported a loss of 14.7 million Deutschemarks ($9.2 million) in 1993 plus a 1992 loss which brought the total carried forward to 25 million marks.
The Phoenix group now consists of Reichelt AG (20.2%), Otto Stump AG (15.8%), Ferd Schulze GmbH (44.2%) Hageda (12.4%) and Stumpf (7.4%). Merckle has a share of over 25% in all these companies. Each company is set to report higher sales in 1994, but Phoenix is not obliged to publish accounts; its sales are thought to be some 7 billion marks and it is said to be profitable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze