Halozyme's Hylenex NDA accepted by FDA

US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a New Drug Approval application for its drug absorption facilitator, Hylenex (rHuPH20), formerly known as Enhanze SC.
The SanDiego-headquartered firm submitted the NDA on March 23 for its recombinant hyaluronidase, seeking approval for its use as a spreading agent to facilitate the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs. The priority status, which the agency granted in April, sets the target date for initial FDA action within six months from the date of submission.
The company sees Hylenex as an alternative to animal-derived hyaluronidases. On the day of the announcement, Thursday May 26, Halozyme's shares rose 2.6% to close at $2.0 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze