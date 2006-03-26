Hana Bio to license chemo drugs from Inex

San Francisco, USA-based Hana Biosciences says it has signed a letter of intent to license, develop and commercialize three novel targeted chemotherapy drug candidates from Canadian firm Inex Pharmaceuticals. The compounds in question are Marqibo (sphingosomal vincristine), sphingosomal vinorelbine and sphingosomal topotecan, the first of which has already demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hana will pay a total of $11.5 million made up of cash shares and stock to Inex on closure of the transaction. In addition, Hana has agreed to pay a further $30.5 million in shares, based on the achievement of regulatory approvals and clinical development milestones.