Hana's Alocrest displays efficacy in solid tumor trial

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Hana Biosciences says that interim data from a Phase I trial of Alocrest (vinorelbine tartrate injection, OPTISOME) demonstrates the drug's antitumor activity. Specifically, the results, which were presented at the combined American Association of Cancer Research - National Cancer Institute and - European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer conference in San Francisco, showed that three of the 11 treated patients had achieved stable disease.

The ongoing Phase I study, which is enrolling patients with refractory solid tumors, relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or Hodgkin's disease, is designed to assess the impact of optisomal encapsulation on the drug's plasma circulation time, and therefore its impact on treatment. Participants received Alocrest via a 60-minute intravenous infusion on days one and eight of a 21-day cycle across a range of dosages (1.7mg/m2, 3.3mg/mg2, 6.7mg/m2 or 13mg/m2).

Steve Deitcher, Hana's president, said: "the early Phase I clinical data suggest that optisomal encapsulation of vinorelbine may extend plasma circulation time, targeting drug to sites of tumor, and increasing anticancer activity of conventional vinorelbine in patients with advanced, difficult-to-treat cancers."