Haptogen and Artemis to develop preclinical mouse models

Scotland's Haptogen, a specialist in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies, says it has entered into a collaboration with Germany's Artemis Pharmaceuticals which will focus on the creation of validated genetically modified mouse models for use in immunogenicity assessment in preclinical studies. The company explained that the alliance will combine its partner's mouse genetics and genomics platform with its own antibody generation expertise.

Haptogen added that Artemis would employ its ArteMice technology to generate mice in which selected genes of the immune system are replaced by their human equivalents. Haptogen will then validate these models using its proprietary Haptomics library of antibodies. The Cologne-headquartered firm will be responsible for commercializing the resulting models. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.