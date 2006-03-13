Health Canada joint review with FDA to speed up drug approvals process

Health Canada, the country's health care and drug regulator, is considering radical proposals for cutting the time it takes to approve new medicines, even proposing joint reviews with US regulatory counterpart, the Food and Drug Administration. The move is prompted by the real-ization that the delay in approving drugs in Canada is 640 days, compared with a mere 350 in the USA, according to the Ottawa, Canada-based trade association, Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D). To make matters worse, manufacturers tend to apply for drug approvals earlier in the USA, because it is the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products anyway.
"Parallel review" the goal
The reforms Health Canada is considering involve the establishment of a pilot parallel review along with the FDA. Initially the purpose would be to exchange data and views, effectively testing to see whether the two agencies are able to work together with joint review of new drug appli-cations. The FDA has not commented on the idea.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze