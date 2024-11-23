Health Care Debated In US "Virtual Congress"

A broad poll of the opinions of US congressional candidates across the nation shows the ideological issues which divided Congress have not abated during the House and Senate races.

Among the Democrats, the "virtual Congress" found a slim majority of incumbents and a large majority of challengers keen to implement a universal health care program, which President Clinton no longer promises and Republicans overwhelmingly oppose. Among the Republicans, more challengers than incumbents want to limit abortion rights and hold the line or cut spending on various social programs.

Elizabeth Dole's Medicare Pledge Meantime, Elizabeth Dole has pledged that her husband would protect and preserve Medicare; he wants to be known as "the president who saved Medicare." In the GOP radio response to Pres Clinton's regular Saturday broadcast, she accused the Clinton campaign of trying to frighten the elderly and of waging a "Mediscare" attack on Mr Dole's economic plan.