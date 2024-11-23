Health Care Debated In US "Virtual Congress"

A broad poll of the opinions of US congressional candidates across the nation shows the ideological issues which divided Congress have not abated during the House and Senate races.
Among the Democrats, the "virtual Congress" found a slim majority of incumbents and a large majority of challengers keen to implement a universal health care program, which President Clinton no longer promises and Republicans overwhelmingly oppose. Among the Republicans, more challengers than incumbents want to limit abortion rights and hold the line or cut spending on various social programs.
Elizabeth Dole's Medicare Pledge Meantime, Elizabeth Dole has pledged that her husband would protect and preserve Medicare; he wants to be known as "the president who saved Medicare." In the GOP radio response to Pres Clinton's regular Saturday broadcast, she accused the Clinton campaign of trying to frighten the elderly and of waging a "Mediscare" attack on Mr Dole's economic plan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze