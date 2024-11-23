Health Care Reform - Does It Have A Chance?

Not a week has passed in recent months without reports of "progress" in US health care reform. First, there were the Clinton proposals after lengthy "Hillary Clinton task force" deliberations, then various bills proposed by senators and representatives, after which came the continuous debates, and threats that there would be no summer recess until agreement had been reached.
But Congress has gone into recess with neither of the two chambers reaching a consensus on the subject. According to House Ways and Means Committee chairman Representative Sam Gibbons, health care reform is dead for this year. He noted that he plans to restart reform in January, but can offer no promises for success. Many law makers feel the reform movement has run out of steam, he added.
Leaders of the National Governors' Association have told Senator John Chafee that they are committed to bipartisan health care reform this year and praised his moderate bill of incremental reform. And in a letter to the Senator, they urged that Congress should not give up yet on reform. While they stopped short of endorsing Sen Chafee's bill, the governors said the proposal contains measures that are extremely important to them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze