Health Care Task Force "Misrepresented"

A US federal judge has accused White House and Justice Department lawyers of misrepresenting details of President Clinton's health care task force to him, and plans to hold the Administration accountable. Last December, Judge Royce Lambeth concluded that White House task force head Ira Magaziner made false statements about the panel's makeup; March 1993, he had sworn all task force members were either government employees or consultants.
In a recently-released 18-page letter to the judge, the US attorney for the District of Columbia said Mr Magaziner should not be prosecuted over allegations that he lied under oath during litigation over the task force, since a sloppily-written statement composed by White House attorneys left him open to charges that portions were inaccurate and later made things worse by not correcting the mischaracterizations. The judge must now decide whether to impose sanctions on government attorneys. Justice Department officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they did not agree with the letter, only with the judge's characterization. A lawyer for the Association of Physicians and Surgeons, one of the groups that sued the government over the makeup, said the case represents "a sticky wicket" in which "the government itself is criticizing the government."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze