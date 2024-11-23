Health Coverage For Children In FY 1998?

US President Bill Clinton's fiscal year 1998 budget plan (see also storyalongside) is expected to include incentives to help extend health coverage to the country's 10 million uninsured children, either through a new tax credit or vouchers to families.
Democrats also want to ensure that Medicaid reaches all eligible children; a recent study found that millions of qualifying children do not receive care. Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala is said to be pressing for a strategy that increases Medicaid outreach to children and also includes other initiatives to expand care, AP reported.
Democrats Will Fight For Children's Insurance Rights While noting that the Democrats have conceded that comprehensive health insurance is not going to be passed in the foreseeable future, Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle said they would never give up the fight to help people improve health care for families. Providing insurance for children up to age 18 will receive the same attention Democrats gave last session to a bill to help people keep insurance if they change jobs, he stressed.
