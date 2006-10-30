Health insurer gives free flu vaccine to members

A US health insurer is offering members of its Medicare Advantage program free influenza vaccine shots, as well as to the general public for $25, across the southern state of Florida.
Jacksonville, Florida-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida is targeting the over-65 population, although the vaccine is available to all residents aged nine or above, provided stocks remain available.
John Montgomery, vice president of senior care solutions at BCBSF, explained the move, saying: "looking at our own member information from previous years, the majority of our members who receive flu shots do not report any flu-related illnesses during [the] flu season."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze