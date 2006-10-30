Health insurer gives free flu vaccine to members

A US health insurer is offering members of its Medicare Advantage program free influenza vaccine shots, as well as to the general public for $25, across the southern state of Florida.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida is targeting the over-65 population, although the vaccine is available to all residents aged nine or above, provided stocks remain available.

John Montgomery, vice president of senior care solutions at BCBSF, explained the move, saying: "looking at our own member information from previous years, the majority of our members who receive flu shots do not report any flu-related illnesses during [the] flu season."