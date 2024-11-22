HEALTH REFORM PLAN SET FOR SEPTEMBER

It's official: the introduction of the Clinton Administration health care proposals will be delayed until early September so that Congress can concentrate on passing the budget before the August recess, Hillary Rodham Clinton has told a meeting of House Democrats.

Several Congressmen said after the meeting that the First Lady told them that the president plans to make the final, key decisions on the health care proposals by the end of July, after he returns from the economic summit in Tokyo and a vacation in Hawaii.

Mrs Clinton later told reporters that the introduction of the package depends on Congressional approval of the budget, noting that "we're waiting for (the budget) reconciliation to be over. If reconciliation is over next week, we're ready. If it takes a few more weeks, we're ready."