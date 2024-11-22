Health Secretary Applauds British Pharma Industry

The UK government recognizes and values the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry, Virginia Bottomley, Secretary of State for Health, told the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's annual dinner earlier this month. Giving the impression that all the fighting between the industry and its regulators was now at an end, she added that the drug industry has helped make Britain a world leader in health and life sciences, and "we want to keep Britain there."
Talking of the challenges that lie ahead, Mrs Bottomley said she believed that with the inherent strengths of the drug industry and the government's continuing support, it is well placed to face those challenges.
She noted that the Medicines Control Agency has had another excellent year delivering high-quality services to the industry, and a leading role in the new European licensing system. "We have a genuine dialog, where your industry's voice is fairly heard," she told diners, and "this exists in the Joint Strategy Working Group which continues to provide a forum for the industry to discuss issues with senior government officials, and in the continued operation of the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme, which provides fair prices for us balanced with fair profits for you."
