Healthy 3rd Qtr For Inhale Therapeutics

Inhale Therapeutic Systems has announced significant increases inturnover for both the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 1997. For the third quarter, contract research revenues rose to $4.3 million from $1.8 million in the same period last year, while figures for the nine-month period show an increase of 144.6% to $11.5 million from the like, year-earlier period.

The rise is due to the expansion of Inhale's R&D activities with companies including Pfizer and Baxter. The first compound from the collaboration with Baxter has entered initial Phase II clinical testing using Inhale's pulmonary delivery system.