Saturday 23 November 2024

Heart Disease Link To Diet Drugs Prompts FDA Action

14 July 1997

A study conducted at the Mayo Clinic in the USA has uncovered a possibleassociation between the use of the "fen-phen" (fenfluramine and phentermine) combination of weight-loss drugs and valvular heart disease. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a letter advising physicians of the link.

Physicians at the Mayo Clinic came across their first case of valvular heart disease after fen-phen therapy about a year ago, and since then have been accumulating a database on the phenomenon. "We began to notice that otherwise healthy young women, presenting with this unusual form of valve disease, were also on fen-phen," according to Heidi Connolly of the Clinic.

Unusual Valve Morphology At a press conference, Dr Connolly described the cases of 24 healthy women who were free of heart disease and who had taken fen-phen in combination for almost one year. Patients presented with cardiovascular symptoms and/or heart murmurs, and all 24 were subsequently found to have unusual valve morphology and regurgitation (back leaking) on echocardiography testing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze