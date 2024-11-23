Helicobacter pylori Eradication Halts Gastric Cancer

The use of eradication therapy to eliminate Helicobacter pylori infection in the stomach has resulted in a 60% response rate in patients suffering from low-grade gastric lymphoma of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue, according to data presented by Dr E Roggero from the Ospedale San Giovanni, Switzerland, at the 19th Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology. Eradication regimens used included amoxicillin, metronidazole and bismuth or omeprazole for 14 days, followed by second-line antibiotic therapy if required.
A total of 26 patients were enrolled into the trial (14 female and 12 male) and were investigated for H pylori colonization of the gut. The bacterium was present in 92% of cases, which is consistent with its classification earlier this year by the World Health Organization as a Class I carcinogen (Marketletter October 10).
The initial eradication regimen was successful in 81% of the infected patients, and the second-line therapy eradicated the organism in a further 81% of non-responders. The total eradication success rate was 96%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze