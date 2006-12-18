Helix initiates Ph II trial of INF cream

Canadian drugmaker Helix BioPharma Corp has initiated patient enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial of its topical formulation of interferon alpha-2b for the treatment of ano-genital warts associated with human papilloma virus infection.
The trial, which will take place in Sweden, will assess the efficacy and safety of the agent compared with placebo using a double-blind, randomized design over an examination period of four months per patient. 120 patients will be enrolled in the trial. Only female subjects will be recruited in order to avoid inter-sex treatment variations.
Trial subjects will self-administer the topical INF alpha-2b twice daily for five consecutive days per week over a treatment period of eight weeks, with a follow-up visit at 16 weeks. The primary endpoint for the trial will be comparison of the proportion of patients with complete clearance of their baseline lesions during the eight-week treatment period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze