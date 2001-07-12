Hemispherx in hep C/HIV pact with Empire Health

Hemispherx Biopharma, which focuses on the development of nucleic acidsto enhance antiviral defense systems, has entered into a strategic partnership with Empire Health Resources, the USA's leading privately-held health care management firm.
Under the agreement, Empire Health will provide the accrual and retention of all patients for Hemispherx' clinical trials of Ampligen (poly I: poly C12U), for the treatment of HIV, as well as protocols for the treatment of hepatitis C and the co-infection of hepatitis C virus and HIV. The therapy is currently in Phase IIb clinical trials.
William Carter, Hemispherx' chief executive, said that the growing prevalence of co-infection of HIV and hepatitis C among people with AIDS "has led to the development of a greater emphasis on the evolution of immune-based therapies."
