Hermal Plans European Expansion

German dermatological drugmaker Hermal is to retain its specialist roleand expand in the European market following its takeover by Boots Healthcare International (Marketletter September 15). Gernot Brumm, Hermal's managing director, said in Hamburg that the expansion would be carried out with Boots' assistance, and will principally concentrate on three product areas - prescription drugs, over-the-counter products and skin cosmetics.
Dr Brumm added that entry into the OTC sector was related to changes in the German health service, as the cost of some products on the borderline between therapy and skin "rehabilitation" were no longer reimbursed.
