HHS Sec Thompson reviews US drug re-import bill, to dismay of PhRMA

9 March 2001

US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson has told theSenate Budget Committee that he is reviewing the drug re-importation bill approved last year and then left dormant, when Donna Shalala, President Clinton's HHS Secretary, refused to implement it on concerns over safety and whether it would offer seniors substantial cost savings (Marketletter January 1 & 8). While he supported the re-importation concept, safety concerns might mean the law could not be implemented as passed, said Sec Thompson.

The law would let pharmacists and wholesalers re-import US-made brand-name drugs from countries where they are sold more cheaply; currently, only manufacturers can do this. Sec Shalala also said it would allow drugmakers to deny those wanting to re-import drugs access to Food and Drug Administration-approved labeling required for US sales.

In January, a bipartisan group of Senators from border states asked Sec Thompson to implement the law so their constituents could legally buy drugs sold in Canada and elsewhere. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has already introduced the Medication Equality and Drug Savings Act, which would give consumers even greater rights to re-import safe, reliable, FDA-approved prescription drugs. Sen Stabenow says her bill allows for personal importation of prescription drugs by codifying and strengthening existing FDA rules and regulations and also establishing new guidelines and regulations to permit wholesale re-imports, provided they comply with FDA safety standards.

