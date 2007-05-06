Hi-Tech sells Naprelan ER rights to Victory Pharma

New York State, USA-based Hi-Tech Pharmacal has entered into an agreement with Victory Pharma to market and distribute Naprelan (naproxen) extended release tablets, with the ultimate goal of selling the asset. Effective April 30, the company sold its rights to the Naprelan brand to Victory. Hi-Tech owned the product with Stat-Trade, its partner on Naprelan, and will receive around $6.0 million from the sale.
Commenting on the agreement, David Seltzer, chief executive of Hi-Tech, said: "we are very pleased with the Naprelan transaction since we were able to increase the value of the brand and sell it for a substantial profit in less than three years. The sale of the asset will enable Hi-Tech to focus on our core businesses, generic prescription pharmaceuticals and branded over-the-counter products. Proceeds from the sale of Naprelan will be invested in these areas, and will result in the long-term growth of the company."
Hi-Tech says it specializes in difficult to manufacture liquid and semi-solid dosage forms and produces a range of sterile ophthalmic, otic and inhalation products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze