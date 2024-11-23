HibTITER Approved For Mixing With DTP

Lederle-Praxis has received approval in the UK to mix its Hemophilus influenza type b vaccine, Hib-TITER, with the triple vaccine DTP (diptheria, tetanus and pertussis).
Lederle notes that children currently receive DTP and Hib vaccine in a total of six injections. By mixing the vaccines in one syringe, the number of injections is reduced to three, cutting the number of syringes and also discomfort to the patient.
Clinical studies comparing HibTITER and DTP given separately with the combination of vaccines has shown that neither the immunogenicity nor reactogenicity of HibTITER is compromised when mixed in the syringe with DTP. Although local and febrile reactions were more common in infants given the combination vaccine, says the company, reports of reactions in the separate group were unusually low.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze