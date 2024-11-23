HibTITER Approved For Mixing With DTP

Lederle-Praxis has received approval in the UK to mix its Hemophilus influenza type b vaccine, Hib-TITER, with the triple vaccine DTP (diptheria, tetanus and pertussis).

Lederle notes that children currently receive DTP and Hib vaccine in a total of six injections. By mixing the vaccines in one syringe, the number of injections is reduced to three, cutting the number of syringes and also discomfort to the patient.

Clinical studies comparing HibTITER and DTP given separately with the combination of vaccines has shown that neither the immunogenicity nor reactogenicity of HibTITER is compromised when mixed in the syringe with DTP. Although local and febrile reactions were more common in infants given the combination vaccine, says the company, reports of reactions in the separate group were unusually low.