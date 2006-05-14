High patient satisfaction for Organon's NuvaRing

Dutch drugmaker Organon, the soon-to-be autonomous pharmaceutical unit of Akzo Nobel, says that women who switched to NuvaRing, its once-monthly contraceptive ring, from other forms of hormonal contraception, experience a significant reduction in hormone-related adverse events, according to results from a study of 900 Spanish women presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Contraception, held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The study also showed that eight out of 10 women reported an improvement in quality of life after starting NuvaRing, which they attributed to "a greater feeling of safety," that gave them "a greater feeling of control over their lives."