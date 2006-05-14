High patient satisfaction for Organon's NuvaRing

Dutch drugmaker Organon, the soon-to-be autonomous pharmaceutical unit of Akzo Nobel, says that women who switched to NuvaRing, its once-monthly contraceptive ring, from other forms of hormonal contraception, experience a significant reduction in hormone-related adverse events, according to results from a study of 900 Spanish women presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Contraception, held in Istanbul, Turkey.
The study also showed that eight out of 10 women reported an improvement in quality of life after starting NuvaRing, which they attributed to "a greater feeling of safety," that gave them "a greater feeling of control over their lives."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze