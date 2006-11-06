Hikma's first-half 2006 income rises 17.6%

Amman, Jordan-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceutical, which is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of generic and in-licensed products, says that, for the first six months of 2006, it achieved revenue of $154.9 million, up 17.6% on the comparable period last year, while its gross margin was 51.6%, down from 55.2%. However, the firm warned that its full-year generic sales would be lower than anticipated, causing its share price to fall L0.29 to L4.05.
The firm says that its operating profit grew 3.3% to $42.2 million as the operating margin fell to 27.2% from 31.0%, primarily due to increased investment in production capacity, in-sales and marketing, as well as R&D expenses, together with higher corporate costs largely attributable to its new status as a publicly-quoted company.
Hikma noted that profit before tax rose 9.5% to $42.4 million and profit attributable to shareholders for the period increased 19.9% to $30.1 million. Diluted earnings per share inched up 3.0% to $0.17, reflecting an increase in the company's weighted average number of shares following its initial public offering in November 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze