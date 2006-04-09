Hikma sees revenue growth of 23.5% in 2005

Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals says it saw revenue of $262.2 million in 2005, up 23.5% on the previous year. In addition, the firm recorded gross profits of $135.8 million, an increase of 25.2% on 2004.
Increased revenue from all divisions
The group says that its revenue is still dominated by its generic drug business which yielded $115.2 million in 2005, up 8.5%. 2005 also saw a significant increase in the company's branded drug business, which reached sales of $93.0 million, up 25.7% from 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze