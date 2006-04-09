Hikma sees revenue growth of 23.5% in 2005

Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals says it saw revenue of $262.2 million in 2005, up 23.5% on the previous year. In addition, the firm recorded gross profits of $135.8 million, an increase of 25.2% on 2004.

Increased revenue from all divisions

The group says that its revenue is still dominated by its generic drug business which yielded $115.2 million in 2005, up 8.5%. 2005 also saw a significant increase in the company's branded drug business, which reached sales of $93.0 million, up 25.7% from 2004.