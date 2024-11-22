Friday 22 November 2024

Hisamitsu Profits Rise In First Half

12 December 1994

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical saw net profits rise 7.3% in the first six months of the fiscal year ending February 1995 to just over 1 billion yen ($9.96 million). Operating profits were also ahead at 2.3 billion yen, an increase of 1.2%, and ordinary profits grew 8.5% to 2.1 billion yen.

Sales in the first half were 18.4 billion yen, marginally ahead 0.6%. Turnover of anti-inflammatory analgesics amounted to 15.2 billion yen, up 3.4%. Sales of other medicines were down 15% to 1.1 billion yen. The group's medical devices achieved sales of just over 9 billion yen, down 35.6%, and turnover of other products grew 11.1% to 1.1 billion yen, reports Pharma Japan.

Sales for the full year are expected to come in at around 37 billion yen. Ordinary profits should be 3.6 billion yen and net profits 1.5 billion yen.

