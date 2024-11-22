Hisamitsu Profits Rise In First Half

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical saw net profits rise 7.3% in the first six months of the fiscal year ending February 1995 to just over 1 billion yen ($9.96 million). Operating profits were also ahead at 2.3 billion yen, an increase of 1.2%, and ordinary profits grew 8.5% to 2.1 billion yen.
Sales in the first half were 18.4 billion yen, marginally ahead 0.6%. Turnover of anti-inflammatory analgesics amounted to 15.2 billion yen, up 3.4%. Sales of other medicines were down 15% to 1.1 billion yen. The group's medical devices achieved sales of just over 9 billion yen, down 35.6%, and turnover of other products grew 11.1% to 1.1 billion yen, reports Pharma Japan.
Sales for the full year are expected to come in at around 37 billion yen. Ordinary profits should be 3.6 billion yen and net profits 1.5 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze