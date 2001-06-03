Friday 22 November 2024

HIV/AIDS treatment; prevention warnings

3 June 2001

The introduction of new treatment and antiretroviral therapy forHIV/AIDS has been accompanied by a slight increase in the number of new cases of infection in western Europe and North America, according to Peter Piot, head of the United Nations Joint Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

He told a meeting of the UNAIDS coordinating board that there has been a "clear failure of prevention efforts in western Europe and North America" relating to the virus, while at the same time vigorous national campaigns are beginning to stem the spread of the disease in badly-affected countries. Numbers of new infections among young people, which is the critical barometer, are declining in Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, Cambodia and the Bahamas, he said, and India is expected to follow suit.

Meantime, Mathilde Krim, chairman of the board of the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR), has told a meeting held to mark the 20 years since the first HIV/AIDS cases were reported in the USA that current combination therapies can extend people's lives. However, Dr Krim added that the limitations of such treatments underscore the need for increased funding for the development of new anti-HIV drugs and methods of restoring immune system function in HIV-infected individuals, because of the development of drug-resistant strains of HIV, the drugs' side effects that preclude their long-term use and the continued susceptibility of HIV-infected people to potentially lethal opportunistic infections.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze