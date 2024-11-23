HIV Drug-Resistant Strain Reported

- Australian researchers have reported the transmission of an HIV strainwhich was resistant to both Glaxo Wellcome's nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor zidovudine and Boehringer Ingelheim's non-nucleoside RTI nevirapine, according to The Journal of Infectious Diseases (June issue). This is believed to be the first documented case of transmission of HIV-1 resistant to two antiretroviral agents, and emphasizes the need to investigate different combinations of drugs which act at different sites of the HIV life cycle, say the authors.