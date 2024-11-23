HIV Medicaid Coverage?

The Clinton Administration is considering expanding Medicaid coveragefor those with HIV, according to US Vice President Al Gore. Speaking after he and his wife received the 1997 National Leadership Award for Public Service from AIDS Action, Mr Gore said he has asked the Health Care Financing Administration to check into making Medicaid available earlier, so as to improve access to cutting-edge drugs. The change is needed, he said, because those diagnosed with HIV can develop AIDS before becoming eligible for Medicaid.