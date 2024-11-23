HMR, Alza, Ciba Settle Nicotine Patch Dispute

Hoechst Marion Roussel and Alza say they have agreed to settle outstanding US patent litigation with Ciba-Geigy Corp on transdermal nicotine patches. Under the terms of the deal, Ciba-Geigy has made an initial settlement payment to HMR and Alza, and will pay ongoing royalties on nicotine patch sales.
The settlement involved litigation that began in December 1991, when Ciba-Geigy filed suit in a US District Court against Alza and HMR (then Marion Merrell Dow) alleging that the Nicoderm product developed by Alza and marketed by MMD infringed its patent. In January 1995, Alza and HMR filed a suit against Ciba-Geigy claiming its Habitrol product infringed two Alza patents.
