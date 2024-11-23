HMR And ProScript Sign R&D Pact

Hoechst Marion Roussel has entered into a collaboration with ProScript (formerly known as MyoGenics) for the development of new orally-active therapeutics for inflammatory disease and cancer. The program will look at ways of inhibiting key enzymes in the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, thought to play a role in the inflammatory response and cell division.

In recent years, the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway has generated interest following the discovery that it plays a role in inflammation through the activation of NF-kappa-B, a factor which is responsible for activating transcription of a number of proinflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin-1 beta, tumor necrosis factor, IL-2 and IL-6, as well as cell adhesion molecules such as e-selectin, ICAM-1 and VCAM. It also up-regulates transcription of important enzymes such as COX2 and iNOS, notes HMR.

All these factors are thought to be involved in the recruitment of leukocytes to injury sites. The pathway also plays a regulatory role in cell division by maintaining appropriate levels of the p53 tumor suppressor protein and mitotic cyclins.