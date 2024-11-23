HMR Chinese JV Starts Operations

Hoechst Marion Roussel, subsidiary of German life sciences andindustrial chemistry group Hoechst, has announced that Hoechst-Huabei Pharmaceuticals, its joint venture with the North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, has started operations at its first antibiotics factory in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province. The investment involved in the venture amounts to more than $27 million, and both companies each hold 50% of the equity shares.
Hoechst-Huabei produces sterilized powder fillings of injectible cephalosporins for the Chinese domestic market and expects to be profitable within the next two years. Marc Dunoyer, president of HMR Asia Pacific, said that the group was in a period of global reappraisal and that China was being viewed as a long-term investment, having been identified as a priority growth market. About 20% of HMR's sales originate in Asia, with Japan being the largest contributor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze