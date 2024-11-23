HMR Launches Telfast 120 In The UK

Hoechst Marion Roussel's once-daily treatment for seasonal allergicrhinitis, Telfast 120 (fexofenadine hydrochloride 120mg), is now available on prescription in the UK. This is the first new non-sedating prescription antihistamine for seven years, reports the company.

This launch comes in the nick of time for the company whose drug terfenadine, which goes under the brand-name Teldane in France, has had its marketing approval revoked by the French drug agency AMM. In addition, the European Medicines evaluation Agency is to examine the product, and the US Food and Drug Administration has also requested its withdrawal (see later and Marketletter February 24).

Terfenadine Potential For Cardiotoxicity This action has been triggered by the observation that in a small number of patients, for example those in overdosage or who have administered terfenadine concomitantly with certain macrolide antibiotics and azole antifungals, high plasma levels of terfenadine interfere with myocardial muscle cells by blocking the potassium channels. This results in prolongation of the QT interval and ventricular arrythmia, which can ultimately lead to cardiac arrest.