Hoechst Aims "To Be At Top In Life Sciences:" Dormann

German pharmaceuticals, chemicals and diagnostics major Hoechst AG willbe one of the world's three leading life science companies - "developing outstanding new products to promote health and nutrition" when its chairman, Juergen Dormann, hands over at the age of 65 in 2005. Mr Dormann was speaking ahead of the group's listing on the New York Stock Exchange, due September 24).

He said that Hoechst was in the process of changing from being a Germany-based company into an international one, and while it is "not yet a truly international company," it is "no longer a typical German company."

At the time of speaking, Mr Dormann noted that Hoechst was not listed on the world's most important financial market, although 80% of its business is outside Germany and North America represents more than a third of the world pharmaceutical market.