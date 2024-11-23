Hoechst And Roussel Merger In The UK

As of the beginning of September, Hoechst and Roussel in the UK merged to form a new company, Hoechst Roussel. Roussel Uclaf has a majority stake in the business holding 60%, and Hoechst 40%.
It is anticipated that the new company's consolidated turnover in 1994 should be in excess of L110 million ($172.7 million). Pharmaceutical sales in the UK in 1994 should be around L63 million. The merger moves Hoechst from a ranking in the UK of 51 and Roussel Uclaf of 35 to a consolidated position of 17.
The total number of staff in the UK is 1,100 and there are three main sites: in Denham, where the head office is based; in Swindon where production, research, and pharmaceutical development is located; and in Milton Keynes, which is the joint venture's distribution, drug development and clinical pharmacology center. There is also a distribution site in London which it is anticipated will move to Milton Keynes.
