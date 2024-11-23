Hoechst-Bain Joint Venture Cleared By EU

The European Commission has given clearance to a newly-created jointventure called Dade Behring Holdings, which has been set up by German drugmaker Hoechst and US firm Bain Capital. The joint venture is to be controlled by both companies, which will combine the groups' in vitro diagnostics activities.
The Commission says that the joint venture will lead to important additions of market share in the fields of drug monitoring and hemostasis diagnostics, where Dade Behring will have a 30%- 50% slice of some national markets.
The joint venture can expect stiff international competition, however, as all customers contacted by the Commission indicated that alternative suppliers are sufficiently strong to be effective competitors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze