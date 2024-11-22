Hoechst Brings In Major Changes At R U

Ernst-Gunter Afting, president of Hoechst's French pharmaceutical subsidiary Roussel Uclaf, has resigned and will leave the company on January 31, 1995.

Professor Afting is to be replaced by Jean-Pierre Godard, who currently heads up Hoechst's pharmaceutical division in Frankfurt. Mr Godard is also appointed a vice president and retains his duties at Hoechst.

Hoechst is also bringing in a change in operational structure at Roussel in order to bring it in line with the Hoechst Roussel partnership. The changes affecting human health care operational management will focus on R&D, production, marketing and sales. A joint operational committee will be set up and this will be headed by Mr Godard.