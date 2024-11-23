Hoechst Investment In Asia

By the year 2000, German chemical and pharmaceutical company Hoechst AG will make a fresh investment of $1.8 billion in Asia, according to local reports.
Making the announcement at an industry conference in Singapore, company board member Horst Waesche said that the investment aims at making Hoechst one of the three leading suppliers in its core areas in the region.
Investments in Asia are to be split into three parts: 40% in China, 32% in India, and 28% in the seven member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN). Asia is expected to represent 20% of Hoechst's global sales by the year 2000, up from 12% at present.
