Hoechst Japan Buys R-PR Japan's Generics

German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst has said that its Japanese arm is to acquire the generics business of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Japan.

Hoechst Japan established a wholly-owned subsidiary at the end of October, Cox Japan. It will merge the business, the Berk division, it is acquiring from R-PR with this unit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cox' headquarters is in Tokyo and production and development is in Yamagata Ken. Cox will be run as a separate subsidiary of Hoechst Japan, but the latter said that it will be closely coordinated with the traditional pharmaceutical business.

"In the first phase, we will continue the present business but try to strengthen it by bringing in new products from the other generics companies of the Hoechst-Roussel group and also from third parties, and by improving marketing and distribution," said Thomas Hofstaetter, executive managing director of Hoechst Japan's pharmaceutical unit, at a local press conference last week.