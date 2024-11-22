Hoechst Japan Results Satisfactory In 1994

Hoechst Japan has reported a 6.9% increase in 1994 sales to 119.9 billion yen ($1.3 billion) against the background of economic recovery. Sales in the core sectors of pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals rose 5.4% to 79 billion yen and 7.1% to 25.8 billion yen respectively.
Profits of the Hoechst Group in Japan increased 3.3% to 179.9 billion yen - a figure which includes results from the Roussel group of companies - Hoechst's France-based pharmaceutical business, Wacker Chemical East Asia and other chemical interests.
The new president of Hoechst Japan, Ruediger Barth, described the 1994 figures as "exceptionally satisfactory" and expressed optimism for 1995.
