Hoechst Products to Be Boycotted In The USA

Protesters in the USA against the launch in the country of the abortificient Mifegyne (mifepristone; aka RU 486) have identified products that are to be targeted for boycott by its supporters. The protesters have formed a coalition antiabortion group to focus their efforts.

Drugs to be boycotted that are manufactured by Hoechst Roussel include antiacne solution ATS (erythromycin) the antihypertensiv Altace (ramipril), the anti-infective Claforan (cefotaxime sodium), Lasix (ciclopirox) used to treat skin infections, Prokine (sargramostim), a white cell growth factor, and Topicort (desoximetasone), used to treat skin rashes.

Also on the boycott list are the following drugs from Copley: the decongestant antihistamine Bromatapp (brompheniramine maleate, phenylephrine HCl and phenylpropanolamine HCl), the sedative doxylamine succinate, the topical antifungal miconazole nitrate, and tolnaftate a solution for fungal skin infections.