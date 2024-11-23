HOECHST TARGETS S E EUROPE

Hoechst Austria, the German chemical and pharmaceutical company's Vienna-based unit, expects a marked increase in drug-sector business in 1994 through the South-East Europe Business Unit, taken over in 1993.
The new marketing region covers Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia. It is understood that Switzerland is also to be included in the region for reasons of cost-efficiency. The company says that medium-term drug sales growth potential in south east Europe is between 10% and 15% annually.
In 1994, sales will increase to 350 million Austrian schillings ($30.15 million) from 281 million schillings the previous year. Planned growth for the entire business unit is some 6% to 1.8 billion schillings.
