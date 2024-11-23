Hoechst UK and Roussel Labs Merge

- Hoechst UK and Roussel Laboratories have merged to form Hoechst Roussel. The merger is part of the companies' strategy to develop their pharmaceutical business. The firm, which will be based at Uxbridge, UK, will be 60% owned by Roussel and 40% by Hoechst. Meantime, Cassella, a unit of Hoechst, has increased its pretax earnings 81% in the first half of 1994 to 51.4 million Deutschemarks ($33.1 million). Parent company Cassella AG posted a 7% rise over the same period to 429 million marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze