Hoechst UK and Roussel Labs Merge

- Hoechst UK and Roussel Laboratories have merged to form Hoechst Roussel. The merger is part of the companies' strategy to develop their pharmaceutical business. The firm, which will be based at Uxbridge, UK, will be 60% owned by Roussel and 40% by Hoechst. Meantime, Cassella, a unit of Hoechst, has increased its pretax earnings 81% in the first half of 1994 to 51.4 million Deutschemarks ($33.1 million). Parent company Cassella AG posted a 7% rise over the same period to 429 million marks.