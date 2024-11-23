Saturday 23 November 2024

Hoechst Warns Of A Tough Year Of Changes

11 May 1997

German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst has announced resultsfor the first quarter of 1997 in line with expectations, and consisting of a 33% fall in its pretax profits to 831 million Deutschemarks ($479.6 million). The figure includes a 195 million mark restructuring charge. Turnover in the first quarter was 13.12 billion marks, up 1%, with volume growth of 2%.

The group warned that because of the massive restructuring being undertaken, sales and profits for the year as a whole will be below those achieved last year. Total sales in 1997 are expected to come in at between 42 billion marks and 47 billion marks, compared with nearly 51 billion marks achieved in 1996. The group expects to spend around 500 million marks during the year on restructuring.

When the effects of deconsolidations, capital gains and the restructuring charges are stripped out, the pretax profits in the first quarter showed a 9% rise. Analysts Mark Tracey, Jackie Ashurst and Charles Brown at Goldman Sachs said that so great are the changes taking place within the Hoechst group that a great deal of analysis is required to unravel the underlying picture.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze