Hollis-Eden Pharma to raise $26M

Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in San Diego, USA, says that it has entered into definitive agreements to raise $26.0 million in gross proceeds through the sale of shares of its common stock and warrants to new and existing institutional investors pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company has entered into purchase agreements with these investors pursuant to which it has agreed to sell a total of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.50 per share and to issue these investors four-year warrants to buy up to an additional 800,000 shares at an exercise price of $8.75 each. The warrants are not exercisable until six months following issuance. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about February 6. Rodman & Renshaw acted as exclusive lead placement agent, with Canaccord Adams as exclusive co-placement agent, for the offering.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze