Hollis-Eden's HE3235 posts strong animal data in HRPC

The USA's Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals reported additional positive data on its novel steroid compound HE3235 in preclinical models of hormone-refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) and breast cancer, at the American Society for Clinical Oncology's Prostate Cancer Symposium, held in Orlando Florida.

The new data indicated that HE3235 arrested the growth of established prostate tumors whereas placebo-treated animals continued to experience rapid tumor growth. In addition, HE3235 reduced the tumor incidence and the tumor burden in a carcinogen-induced breast cancer model.