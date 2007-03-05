Hollis-Eden's HE3235 posts strong animal data in HRPC

The USA's Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals reported additional positive data on its novel steroid compound HE3235 in preclinical models of hormone-refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) and breast cancer, at the American Society for Clinical Oncology's Prostate Cancer Symposium, held in Orlando Florida.
The new data indicated that HE3235 arrested the growth of established prostate tumors whereas placebo-treated animals continued to experience rapid tumor growth. In addition, HE3235 reduced the tumor incidence and the tumor burden in a carcinogen-induced breast cancer model.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze