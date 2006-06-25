Hollis-Eden to sell up to $75M stock

Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that it has filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that, upon being declared effective by the SEC, will allow the company to offer and sell from time to time an aggregate of up to $75.0 million of its common stock, warrants or a combination of these securities.

The terms of any offering under the shelf-registration statement will be established at the time of the offering. Proceeds from the sale of any securities will be used for the purposes described in a prospectus or prospectus supplement filed at the time of an offering.