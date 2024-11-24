Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

HOPO Therapeutics

A clinical-stage pharma company developing treatments for heavy metal poisoning and novel methods for directed radioisotope delivery.

The company’s orally-available flagship drug candidate HOPO-101 is a heavy metal chelating agent positioned to become the best-in-class solution for significant unmet needs in lead poisoning and other forms of heavy metal toxicity, as well as nuclear and radiological threat readiness. 

In October 2024, HOPO was awarded a contract valued at up to $226 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The funds will be used to advance development of the drug candidate HOPO-101 through registrational studies as a medical countermeasure against radiological threats, including planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The initial award of approximately $9.4 million will fund toxicology and pharmacology studies, manufacturing activities, and nonclinical research in other types of heavy metal poisoning, with approximately $216 million in additional funding available for later-stage development upon agreement between BARDA and HOPO. 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest HOPO Therapeutics News

HOPO Therapeutics gets $226 million award from BARDA
29 October 2024
More HOPO Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze