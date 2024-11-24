HOPO Therapeutics

The company’s orally-available flagship drug candidate HOPO-101 is a heavy metal chelating agent positioned to become the best-in-class solution for significant unmet needs in lead poisoning and other forms of heavy metal toxicity, as well as nuclear and radiological threat readiness.

In October 2024, HOPO was awarded a contract valued at up to $226 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The funds will be used to advance development of the drug candidate HOPO-101 through registrational studies as a medical countermeasure against radiological threats, including planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The initial award of approximately $9.4 million will fund toxicology and pharmacology studies, manufacturing activities, and nonclinical research in other types of heavy metal poisoning, with approximately $216 million in additional funding available for later-stage development upon agreement between BARDA and HOPO.