House Backs FDA/PDUFA Bills

The US House of Representatives subcommittee on health has unanimouslyapproved three bills to reform the Food and Drug Administration and also renew the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (Marketletters passim).

The bills, which cover drugs and biologics, food and devices, are expected to be merged into one bill, similar to the legislation already being debated in the Senate.

Representative Sherrod Brown said the difficult process seems to be near its end, and he was not entirely happy with the rush to consider the three bills.